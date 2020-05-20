Article
Technology

China's NewsDog app plans expansion in India

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

NewsDog, a Chinese mobile news aggregator, has announced new plans to expand its app platform across India.

The startup, which was founded in 2016, says it plans to attract 100mn daily users over the next two years.

In order to achieve this, it hopes to open an office in every major city across India by the end of 2018. It currently has two offices, in Pune and Guragon, with a total of 50 employees. As it stands, NewsDog has about 40mn aggregate users and is already India’s #1 news app on Google Play.

See also:

Xiaomi hopes to turn Indian mobile-startups into Unicorns

India’s answer to Spotify: Gaana raises $115mn in funding round led by Tencent

India now the world’s fastest e-payment market, expected to mirror China

Founder and CEO Forrest Chen Yukun has stated, according to the South China Morning Post, that “we will focus on only the Indian market because it is already a huge market with plenty of growth opportunities. It’s a better market than China which is crowded with competitors.”

Indeed, many firms find India attractive due to its emerging market for smartphones, mobile applications and other tech. Xiaomi has recently announced it will invest in Indian startups, as well as focussing on India for its future development, as Senior Vice President Wang Xiang told Business Chief in February.

India currently has an online population of 470mn and has a population similar to that of China, which it is expected to mirror in terms of technology development.

Chen also commented: “Competition in India is heating up as more Chinese companies enter the market, and we want to seize the opportunity to promote our products… the biggest difficulty now is to hire the more competent local talent, who still view us as a stranger to the market. It takes time for NewsDog to really consolidate a foothold in India’s IT industry.”

IndiaPuneXiaomiWang Xiang
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy