Blockchain-based robotic marketplace Tradingene appoints Boris Kim who could help with Asian business

Tradingene has appointed Qiwi Plc’s Boris Kim to its advisory board.

Tradingene is the first blockchain-based marketplace of trading algorithms. The company provides a blockchain-based auction platform for the creation and use of algorithms to trade in cryptocurrency and “the most popular financial instruments”.

The company aims to “make algorithmic trading accessible, transplant and equitable”. It states it provides investors access to high-quality trading algorithms, as well as providing algorithm creators with access to investors at fair prices.”

It has appointed Boris Kim, Chairman of Qiwi Plc., a Russian payment service, to its advisory board in the hope the company will benefit from his vast experience of both Russian and Asian markets.

Kim has been Chairmen of Qiwi Plc since 2014 and has been Director since 2013.

Tradingene CEO Daniel Wolfe has stated: “Boris is an entrepreneur with over 18 years of experience in the payment services industry and we are delighted that he has decided to join our team to provide advice at this significant time for trading gene.”

Next month, the company will issue an ICO.

Kim has states of his appointment: “With Tradingene’s technology, I see a tremendous opportunity in this new sector and I hope that I can add my strong business values so that the team can capitalise on these growth prospects. I am excited to be on board and part of a great team which is set to create a whole new marketplace”.

Kim promised to offer experience of Asian markets, but with many Asian countries having placed bans and restrictions on cryptocurrency and ICOs, it will be interesting to see how Tradingene can impact the Asian market.

Wolfe has commented: “Further to the appointment of Boris Kim, we have added Tomoya Suzuki, the world-renowned machine learning expert, to demonstrate Tradingene’s commitment to building its business in Asia.”

He added of the company’s Asian ambitions: “More Asian algorithm creators will be added to our platform and we anticipate working closely with Asian investors who wish to take advantage of the power of trading algorithms. In March, Senior Management will be holding live trading events in Seoul, Bangkok, Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong. We look forward to meeting with potential partners and investors then.”