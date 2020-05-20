Article
Technology

Baidu Maps eyes global reach

May 20, 2020
Baidu Maps is aiming to become world’s go-to mapping app with a worldwide coverage expansion. It is backing this plan up by expanding its services to 106 new countries and regions, including the rest of Asia, Europe, Africa, North and South America, and Oceania.

With an estimated 70 percent of China’s domestic market, Baidu currently has an active user base of over 300 million.

Baidu Maps has sought out a strategic partnership with a number of tourist administrations, namely those in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. This aims to make it easier for Baidu users through sharing resources and data with these nations.

Li Dongmin, General Manager of Baidu Maps, said: “The cooperation signals a further step forward in the localisation of Baidu Map in the course of its internationalisation, following our cooperation with the tourist administrations of South Korea and Thailand.”

Baidu Maps is aiming to source 50 percent of its user base from overseas by the close of 2020.

“This signals that we will finally transform from a Chinese map provider to a world map provider and become the Chinese brand that provides global services for mobile travel applications.” added Dongmin.

SOURCE: [TheTech Portal

Baidu MapsLi Dongmin General Manager of Baidu MapsInternationalisation
