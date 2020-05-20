Article
Technology

Baidu has designed a medical chat bot

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

China's biggest search engine company Baidu has designed a medical chat bot using artificial intelligence.

The bot, known as Melody, is integrated to work seamlessly alongside the company's iOS and Android Baidu Doctor apps. The bot is available for use by Chinese patients and doctors; alongside artificial intelligence, it will use deep learning to gather patient information related to medical questions.

While Melody does not currently give medical advice, it presents information collected from the patient to doctors, who can subsequently offer treatment after the information has been validated.

Andrew Ng, Baidu's chief scientist, speaking to VentureBeat, said: "It's not our role to diagnose - it's the doctors' role to diagnose. We try to assist the doctors."

Melody’s medical knowledge is drawn from a range of different sources, including medical textbooks and health websites. Tis data enables the chat bot to ask the correct medical questions and collect appropriate information that doctors can utilise while making a diagnosis.

Baidu’s Melody also continuously improves its information gathering and medical knowledge as its AI has been programmed to learn from its interactions with patients.

Commenting on the global shortage of doctors, Ng said: "I don't know how else to solve this problem other than to use AI."

Editor’s comment:

While Melody is currently only being used in China, institutions in Europe and the US are eyeing this development with interest – doubtless Western companies are looking to develop their own Melodies!

Given that the shortage of doctors across the world is unlikely to disappear overnight, AI chat bots could prove to be a fix for doctors looking to expedite the diagnostics and treatment process. If this technology truly catches on – and if investment enables further development - then chat bots could gain even more abilities. 

Business Review Australia & Asia's October issue is now live

Follow @BizRevAsia and @MrNLon on Twitter.

Business Review Asia is also on Facebook. 

SOURCE: [econsultency

Baidu Melody Artificial Intelligence China Deep Learning China Andrew Ng
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy