AWS: a key component of modern enterprise success

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has established itself as one of the foremost options for enterprise cloud computing currently available.

Recognised by Elmo Cloud HR & Payroll in our recent article , James Haslam, CFO, described the two companies’ partnership as essential:

“AWS provides the platform to host our customers’ data, which can be accessed by our customers anytime and anywhere. The reliability of AWS’ platform is a key component not only to ELMO’s success but to our customers as well.”

Flexible and comprehensive

Launched in 2006, AWS is a subsidiary of Amazon focused exclusively on developing cloud platforms and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

Billing its customers on a pay-as-you-go subscription basis - dependant on the services, products, software and hardware that are desired - AWS provides a flexible and comprehensive platform, with available options including:

Analytics

Blockchain

Customer engagement

Internet of things

Machine learning

Migration and transfer

Quantum technologies

This multiplicity of services makes AWS highly adaptable and applicable across a wide spectrum of industries; the company also offers complete solutions for financial services , advertising & marketing , telecoms and more.

AWS for the finance industry

Focusing specifically on finance, AWS has an established track-record partnering with banks, payment companies, capital markets and insurers to provide fast, easily scalable and cutting-edge IT infrastructure to enable customers to reach their full potential.

“Through continuous innovation, AWS delivers the most stringent security requirements in the world, the greatest breadth and depth of services, deep industry expertise, and an expansive partner network,” said the company on its website.

“Building on AWS empowers organisations to modernise their infrastructure, meet rapidly changing customer behaviors and expectations, and drive business growth.”

Allowing financial service providers to keep pace with evolving customer needs, modernise legacy IT infrastructure, and drive both growth and innovation, the company also ensures that it operates within the industry’s specific regulatory framework.

“From infrastructure to automation, financial services institutions have all the tools and resources they need to create a compliant and secure environment on AWS.”