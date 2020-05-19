Australian businesses need to embrace the cloud in 2014

Read everything there is to know about cloud computing here in Business Review Australia

In the past, businesses need to run applications and programs on physical computers or servers in their buildings. Now that they can use the cloud, they can perform their computing tasks on the Internet.

Cloud computing provides a more convenient and efficient computing solution for businesses, enabling them to save substantial time, effort and money. Many companies in Australia have adopted cloud computing, and they are constantly upgrading their cloud systems to avail of greater benefits. Cloud computing is making rapid advances, and it is expected to become more capable and reliable in 2014.

Cloud computing in Australia

Cloud computing is quickly gaining popularity in Australia. According to the Business Software Alliance, Australia is the second most cloud-ready country in the world. A report from the International Data Corporation (IDC) revealed that about 86 percent of businesses in Australia were using the cloud in some aspect in July this year, which was a 15 percent increase compared to the same time last year.

The IDC also predicted that the Australian market for public cloud services will grow at a compound annual rate of 24.7 percent over the next five years, reaching about A$2.6 billion in 2017.

Benefits of adopting cloud computing

It is relatively easy and inexpensive to set up a cloud computing system. You do not have to purchase expensive hardware and software programs or licenses, and you can have the entire system running in just a matter of minutes. The cloud enables you to streamline your computing processes and achieve economies of scale. You can complete your computing tasks in less time and increase your productivity with fewer workers.

With a cloud computing system in place, you and your employees can access company information and work from any place in the world that has an Internet connection, and monitor projects more closely. Another benefit of the cloud is that it provides easy and secure data backup and recovery.

Expected advances in cloud technology in 2014

Although cloud computing already provides great benefits for businesses, it has yet to reach its true potential. Cloud experts are constantly coming up with new technologies to make the cloud relevant to the changing computing needs of businesses.

In 2014, cloud computing is expected to become more personal. Personal clouds will take over some of the tasks that are traditionally performed with devices, and businesses will rely more on cloud services than devices to meet their computing needs.

Additionally, private cloud services will become increasingly hybridized, allowing easier integration and greater interoperability in the future. Efforts will also be made to reduce the cost of networks and the demands that cloud services put on networks.

As cloud technology continues to evolve, it will become increasingly beneficial for businesses to adopt the cloud. Australian businesses should take advantage of the latest advances in cloud computing to reach greater heights of performance and success.

