Australian business brings cutting edge global 3D printing technology to local market

Privately owned Australian business evok3d has been announced as one of the key authorised providers of HP’s new production-ready 3D printing system, set to disrupt the additive manufacturing industry.

HP’s Jet Fusion 3D Printing Solution will deliver superior quality physical parts up to 10 times faster, and at half the cost of other current 3D printing technologies available on the market.

evok3d’s nomination as a key distributor for the cutting edge printing technology, is a significant win for the Melbourne based business. The fast-growing company, now in its fourth year of operation, provides the market with broadest range of 3D printing technologies across the Oceania region.

Once available in Australia, HP’s Jet Fusion 3D Printing Solution will revolutionise design, prototyping and local manufacturing.

The new HP printing solution is the result of decades of research and expertise in precision mechanics and material sciences. Developed in conjunction with industry partners including Nike, BMW and Siemens, the HP printer has the ability to address more than 340 million voxels per second, versus one point at a time, enabling radically faster build speeds, functional parts and breakthrough cost savings. It offers customers an unprecedented ability to transform part properties and deliver mass customisation.

Joe Carmody, Managing Director evok3d, said the new HP Jet Fusion 3D Printing Solution will ensure a combination of speed, quality and production savings never seen in the industry. “Businesses and manufacturers can completely rethink how they design and deliver solutions to their customers”, he said.

The advantages of this cost-effective printing solution, and the ability for it to create en masse customised parts, has the potential to transform a range of industries including orthotics, prosthetics, auto parts and motorsport, biomedical, movie and stage props, defence and aerospace industries.

Global brands BMW and Nike have expressed early excitement in the new printing technology and the opportunities the HP Jet Fusion 3D Printing Solution will provide to disrupt the market through cost effective serial part production and personal customization.