Article
Technology

Asia tech boom fuels demand for IT talent

May 20, 2020
IT is becoming increasingly integrated within day to day processes and operations in Asian businesses. This has created a large demand for IT professionals with experience ranging from data protection, cyber security to project implementation expertise.

This according to the Robert Walters Asia Job Index for Q1 2016 which recorded a particularly strong growth for FinTech and e-commerce jobs which have shot up by 16 percent.

In Singapore, investment and interest from venture capital companies in tech start-ups has driven volumes for IT professionals up 8 percent. Demand from e-commerce and digital sectors saw a massive 19 percent increase in marketing job advertisements as companies sought to use creative channels to attract consumers.

In Hong Kong, IT professionals saw with a 19 percent year-on-year increase in the number of job advertisements. The market still lacks adequate IT talent, with professionals experienced in growth FinTech, e-commerce and IT security being particularly in demand.

While many APAC countries saw increases in job advertisements, with a -0.2 percent annual growth in job advertisements, China bucks the trend. In the face of the global downturn there has been some caution on job advertisements across all sectors, although the nation’ future demand for IT talent will surely outweigh current market woes. 

SOURCE: [SMB World Asia]

