Apple Delays Launch of Samsung Galaxy Tab in Australia

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Things have really heated up between consumer electronics giants Samsung and Apple, with Samsung now postponing the media launch event for its Galaxy Tab 10.1 in Australia.

“In light of the current legal proceedings by Apple Inc. against Samsung Electronics Australia, Samsung regrets to announce it will be postponing its media launch event, scheduled for 11th August 2011, for the Samsung GALAXY Tab 10.1. Samsung will announce a new date for the GALAXY Tab 10.1 media launch event as soon as practicable,” the South Korean company said Wednesday.

This is the latest event in a battle that has led Apple to prevent Samsung from releasing its Galaxy Tab 10.1 in Australia until the companies come to an agreement for a patent lawsuit filed in the country. Samsung’s Galaxy tablet allegedly infringes upon a number of Apple patents, which include the touchscreen technology of the Apple iPad. As part of the agreement, Samsung will not advertise or sell the Galaxy Tab 10.1 in Australia until a decision is reached in court.  

Apple’s claims that the Galaxy Tab is too similar to the iPad is based upon the US version of the Galaxy Tab 10.1. To get the product launched quickly in Australia, Samsung has seemingly found a loophole and plans on releasing another version of the tablet computer instead. According to Gizmodo, “Samsung says they’ve agreed with Apple not to bring in the US model, and that the Australian Galaxy Tab 10.1 should be different enough to be “released in the near future.” They’re not saying how different, though.”

A hearing has been scheduled for August 29 to review the case. Still, Samsung maintains that its Galaxy Tab 10.1 for the Australian market will be released in the near future.

