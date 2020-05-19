Article
Is Apple acquiring 'magic keyboard' creator?
By Pieter Vosloo
May 19, 2020
With the news that Apple is reportedly in acquisition talks with Sonder Design, we take a look at the Sydney-based ‘magic keyboard’ creator.
Here are nine of the most interesting things we discovered about the keyboard - and its creators:
- Sonder was founded by brothers Francisco and Felipe Serra-Martins.
- The company has designed the world’s first keyboard to use the same E Ink display technology as Kindle.
- The keyboard, with built-in rehchargeable battery, is fully customisable, meaning you can switch from QWERTY to DVORAK, and use multiple languages.
- Users can create whatever combination of keys and shortcuts they prefer – from emoticons to text.
- Macros can be created, with a custom icon, avoiding the need for complex sequences of commands to the touch of a single keystroke.
- The keyboard is lit, so you can even type in the dark, should the desire strike you.
- There is a Sonder community, so users can share their creations with others.
- Foxconn, ATP Innovations and E Ink Holdings are all supporters and sponsors of Sonder.
- The keyboard is available to pre-order at US$199.
