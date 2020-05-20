Article
Technology

Ant Financial smashes expectations; closes funding round at $14bn

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Alibaba’s finance spin-off, Alipay operator Ant Financial has concluded its Series C funding round with a total of $14bn raised.

This is well over the reported $9bn it was reportedly hoping to raise and brings its total value to $150bn. The valuation makes it the most highly-valued tech company in the world, at over twice the size of the second highest, Uber, which is worth $70bn.

It also cements the company’s status in the finance world, with Fortune comparing Ant Financial to the values of American Express ($87bn); Goldman Sachs ($88bn); and Morgan Stanley ($92bn).

See also:

China Everbright Bank to partner with Ant Financial’s Alipay for fintech

Baidu raises $1.9bn for its AI powered fintech arm

Alibaba’s Cainiao to lead $1.53bn investment in Hong Kong logistics hub

Investors in the second, US-dollar tranche of the round – which followed the RMB part of the funding – included Warburg Pincus, Silver Lake, Temasek and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

The funding will be used for international expansion of the business as well as further technology investment. CEO and Executive Chairman Eric Jung said: “We are dedicated to building an open ecosystem with all our partners in China and beyond. We will continue to invest in technology and innovation in order to serve unmet financial needs of people everywhere and to enable them to benefit from the development of the digital economy.”

 

AliPayAlibabaUberJack Ma
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy