Article
Technology

Amazon rivals Walmart with offer to buy majority stake in Flipkart

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Amazon has formally offered to buy the majority stake in Indian e-commerce company Flipkart, CNBC revealed on Wednesday.

The US e-commerce giant has its eye on a 60% stake in the company, which counters a previous bid by US retailer Walmart and stop it from becoming the majority shareholder in the Indian business. The offer by Amazon was revealed days after report that Walmart was prepared to close the deal.

See also:  

Paytm to launch new retail offering as Walmart to invest in rival Flipkart

Walmart signs online grocery deal for Japan with Rakuten

Asia edition of Business Chief – May issue out now!

Walmart is hoping to expand its online offering as well as breaking into the Indian retail market. The company was hoping to take an 80% stake in Flipkart and has been in talks for over a year about the offer.

Flipkart was launched in 2007 and is the biggest online retailer in India. Headquartered in Bengaluru, it sells a diverse range of products such as electronics, books, beauty products and furniture.

The BBC has reported that according to the India Brand Equity Foundation states India’s e-commerce industry is expected to reach $200bn by 2026. It is currently worth $38.5bn.

 

IndiaEcommerceFlipkartAmazon
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy