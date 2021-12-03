Procter & Gamble: Cradling data with care

(Norwich, UK, 06/08/2019)

Pampers is pushing to innovate and join its customers in a digital domain where e-commerce channels are intertwined with entertainment. Antoine Tyan, Associated Brand Director, Head of Data, Digital Transformation and E-Commerce for Pampers APAC, sees huge diversity across the region. “You have countries such as the Philippines which have a low salience of e-commerce under 5%, and others over 80% like Korea where almost every sale of diapers happens online,” he reveals. “From a solution standpoint, we have to cater for all these different stages of maturity and of the retailers that we play with, so in a country with low salience, our focus will be mainly on commercial offers. In mature markets, we have an increased need for brand building, interactive e-content and social media marketing.”

Procter & Gamble boasts a massive range of household name brands but they can still operate autonomously to meet specific business challenges. “We also synergise our efforts,” adds Tyan. “Strategies happen at global, regional and local level – for the total corporation as well as for the brand. At a macro level we need to make sure we pull in the same direction. As a group, we share systems such as suppliers, technologies and platforms, along with centres of expertise like IT and multimedia which flow across brands.” Tyan believes the mindset of sharing and reapplying is also key and, in e-commerce, is something supported through bi-annual Asian summits to share learnings, applications and use cases.

