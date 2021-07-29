Artefact Promotes Edouard de Mézerac to Managing Partner

Edouard de Mézerac is making moves, rising from his position as Head of Data and Consulting to Artefact’s Managing Partner of China and APAC. He’s been named to Campaign Asia-Pacific’s 40 Under 40—and he’s been credited throughout his career with major success in leading digitalisation projects. Here’s why you should care: de Mézerac is accelerating data-driven business models in APAC.

What Does Artefact Do?

Data consulting, consumer engagement, e-commerce, data engineering, digital tech—the list goes on. In APAC, Artefact operates a 150-person team that works across Shanghai, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore. In 2020, the firm won Consultancy of the Year at Campaign Asia Pacific’s Agency of the Year awards. What makes it stand out is that it works with a number of major regional partners, from Alibaba to Tencent. ‘We combine technical products, talents, facts, content, creativity, and the right ideas’, de Mézerac explained. ‘We advise, we build, we implement’.

How Will De Mézerac Help Out?

After joining the company back in 2018, de Mézerac worked with Artefact’s Asia-Pacific division to digitalise its operations. By that point, coming off a consulting role with Olivier Wyman, he had nearly 15 years of experience in consulting, data, and technology. Now, he intends to help Artefact’s clients embrace digital change, data governance, and AI-powered operations. As de Mézerac points out: ‘Data talent is a growing bottleneck. And the Chinese market is becoming very technical’.

To expand Artefact’s business in APAC, de Mézerac aims to run a two-part strategy: first, help Chinese brands do international business, and second, help foreign businesses establish operations in China. He’ll keep an eye out for new, innovative partners. But his main focus will centre on data. ‘Over the past three years, I’ve looked at how data consulting and data marketing can best perform’, de Mézerac said. ‘[If we do it right], we add intelligence. And we increase conversion, engagement, and loyalty’.