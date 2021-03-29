Ryo Kurita
Interview
March 29, 2021

Ryo Kurita

General Manager of KDDI TELEHOUSE

Customer focused and data driven is how Ryo Kurita drives the connectivity success of KDDI TELEHOUSE...

Customer focused and data driven is how Ryo Kurita, General Manager of KDDI TELEHOUSE, describes his leadership strategy with the KDDI TELEHOUSE.

Kurita started his career journey with KDDI 15 years ago working at their Japanese headquarters in Tokyo where he focused on the non-Japanese enterprise market including data centres, mobile phones and fixed network services.

“I relocated to the San Francisco Bay area seven years ago with extended responsibility to lead the team that maintains the relationships with all major US global companies on a global scale - including business development and strategic partnerships with US tech companies,” he said.

“I would describe my leadership style as customer focused and data driven. I listen and then carefully observe what the customer says and what they want and then match that actual feedback with the generic market trends to find out if there are any mismatches.

“Customers know the most and customers create the market, so technically speaking I think these two elements should be nearly equal. I'm always trying to put myself not too far away from the customer and being vigilant where the market goes. Some leaders tend to rely on the numbers too much and neglect the real customer feedback. So I'm trying to keep a good balance between those two elements - being flexible to tweak my strategy.” he said.

As one of the most widely connected ecosystems globally, TELEHOUSE Carrier Interconnect brings together more than 750 connectivity partners - such as leading global Internet Exchanges and Tier 1 carriers - with all the major mobile, cloud and content providers as well as enterprise and financial services companies.

Kurita said the COVID-19 pandemic has made him realise the importance of the digital infrastructure as people can still communicate over video chat.

“There are some constraints but people started to explore ways to run their businesses with technology improvements. That was very encouraging for us as we can support more people and sustain their businesses from an infrastructure perspective. The pandemic gave us a chance to remind all that the infrastructure always needs to be more robust and more resilient to ensure people stay connected,” he said.

Read the full story HERE 

Share
Share
Author
Janet Brice

Featured Interviews

Featured

Natalya Makarochkina

Senior Vice President, Secure Power Division, International Operations

Natalya Makarochkina, SVP Secure Power Division, International Operations for Schneider Electric, emphasises the importance of face-to-face interaction

Read More

Carlos Santoskljh

Group CIO

Carlos Santos, Group CIO at JG Summit, is a lifelong educator with a voracious appetite for learning, a keen farmer, and a self-professed LEGO fanatic.

Read More

Bima Tjahja

VP of Growth and Data

Bima Tjahja,VP of Growth and Data at Bukalapak...

Read More

Sandra De Zoysa

Chief Customer Officer

From dial-up to 5G, Sandra De Zoysa has witnessed - and played a part in - first hand the growth and development of the Sri Lankan telecom industry...

Read More

Smita Gupta

Global Head of Platform Ecosystem

Gupta elucidates the value of diversity in modern finance and why leadership styles might need to change in the new normal...

Read More

Natalya Makarochkina

Senior Vice President, Secure Power Division, International Operations

Natalya Makarochkina, SVP Secure Power Division, International Operations for Schneider Electric, emphasises the importance of face-to-face interaction

Read More

Carlos Santoskljh

Group CIO

Carlos Santos, Group CIO at JG Summit, is a lifelong educator with a voracious appetite for learning, a keen farmer, and a self-professed LEGO fanatic.

Read More

Bima Tjahja

VP of Growth and Data

Bima Tjahja,VP of Growth and Data at Bukalapak...

Read More

Sandra De Zoysa

Chief Customer Officer

From dial-up to 5G, Sandra De Zoysa has witnessed - and played a part in - first hand the growth and development of the Sri Lankan telecom industry...

Read More

Smita Gupta

Global Head of Platform Ecosystem

Gupta elucidates the value of diversity in modern finance and why leadership styles might need to change in the new normal...

Read More