Petros Gionis
Interview
May 28, 2020

Petros Gionis

Head of Product

Dan Renoux, Head of Product, of Recreo Financial discuss disruptive, cloud-based superannuation administration platform, OneTrust...

“Superannuation is pretty much what I’ve worked in since I’ve left university,” explains Dan Renoux, who has served as Recreo’s Head of Product since January 2019. “I won’t call it a calling, but it’s certainly been what I’ve chosen to do in life. I’ve worked at Barclays in London, at Prudential, but mostly at Colonial First State, which is one of Australia’s bigger retail super funds. I did a stint there of around 18 years - in their solution and product design space, as well as being a solution consultant.”

Renoux has more than two decades of experience in the superannuation sector, and the decision to come to recreo was, he admits, almost born of an equal mix of fascinated excitement and incredulity. “I came on at Recreo doing a lot of the same sort of stuff - it was very delivery focused and we were trying to get the product across the line,” he reflects. “Building a package of software like this is a massive undertaking. When I first found that this company was actually attempting to do it, I was initially a bit apprehensive. It’s just such a risky, difficult thing to do. People have tried and failed. People have burned hundreds of thousands of hours trying to build one of these platforms from scratch and failed. But Recreo has actually done it.”

Renoux finds himself adjusting well to the world of remote work. He says he misses his whiteboard but, like Gionis, remarks on how impressed he is with remote work. “Maybe we’ll just sell our office,” he laughs. “This is great.”

Dan RenouxRecreo
Share
Share
Author
Harry Menear

Featured Interviews

Featured

Natalya Makarochkina

Senior Vice President, Secure Power Division, International Operations

Natalya Makarochkina, SVP Secure Power Division, International Operations for Schneider Electric, emphasises the importance of face-to-face interaction

Read More

Carlos Santoskljh

Group CIO

Carlos Santos, Group CIO at JG Summit, is a lifelong educator with a voracious appetite for learning, a keen farmer, and a self-professed LEGO fanatic.

Read More

Bima Tjahja

VP of Growth and Data

Bima Tjahja,VP of Growth and Data at Bukalapak...

Read More

Sandra De Zoysa

Chief Customer Officer

From dial-up to 5G, Sandra De Zoysa has witnessed - and played a part in - first hand the growth and development of the Sri Lankan telecom industry...

Read More

Smita Gupta

Global Head of Platform Ecosystem

Gupta elucidates the value of diversity in modern finance and why leadership styles might need to change in the new normal...

Read More

Natalya Makarochkina

Senior Vice President, Secure Power Division, International Operations

Natalya Makarochkina, SVP Secure Power Division, International Operations for Schneider Electric, emphasises the importance of face-to-face interaction

Read More

Carlos Santoskljh

Group CIO

Carlos Santos, Group CIO at JG Summit, is a lifelong educator with a voracious appetite for learning, a keen farmer, and a self-professed LEGO fanatic.

Read More

Bima Tjahja

VP of Growth and Data

Bima Tjahja,VP of Growth and Data at Bukalapak...

Read More

Sandra De Zoysa

Chief Customer Officer

From dial-up to 5G, Sandra De Zoysa has witnessed - and played a part in - first hand the growth and development of the Sri Lankan telecom industry...

Read More

Smita Gupta

Global Head of Platform Ecosystem

Gupta elucidates the value of diversity in modern finance and why leadership styles might need to change in the new normal...

Read More