Natalya Makarochkina
Interview
July 14, 2021

Natalya Makarochkina

Senior Vice President, Secure Power Division, International Operations

Natalya Makarochkina, SVP Secure Power Division, International Operations for Schneider Electric, emphasises the importance of face-to-face interaction

“During my career I have worked with number of leading tech companies (such as Oracle, 3Com and Philips), across sales and channel management. I have been with Schneider Electric for a little over six years and always enjoy managing teams with geographical reach – my regions are East Asia, Pacific, Middle East, Africa, CIS and South Africa.

I’m motivated working with people, building winning teams and new relationships with partners and customers. It’s always a great inspiration.

My mission is to lead more than 1,000 seasoned professionals in finding ways to support Schneider Electric customers and partners in their digital transformation journeys, and in achieving the sustainability goals in an ‘all electric world’. 

Before the pandemic, I spent three-quarters of my time travelling, but for the last year, I’ve been restricted to Russia and CIS. I still travel around Russia a lot, for business and vacations. I like meeting people and learning cultures – the more you learn about the world, you see many different traditions but what is precious is often the same.

We pivoted to virtual meetings and had our inaugural Digital Innovation Day – our second Innovation Day: Sustainable Digital Transform will start in June and then available on-demand – but it can never replace face-to-face interaction. I’m looking forward to revisiting customers and partners around the world. As we forge ahead and move past the pandemic, technology will remain in the spotlight as a key recovery driver.”

Read the full article HERE

Natalya MakarochkinaSchneider Electric
Share
Share
Author
Dominic Ellis

Featured Interviews

Featured

Carlos Santoskljh

Group CIO

Carlos Santos, Group CIO at JG Summit, is a lifelong educator with a voracious appetite for learning, a keen farmer, and a self-professed LEGO fanatic.

Read More

Bima Tjahja

VP of Growth and Data

Bima Tjahja,VP of Growth and Data at Bukalapak...

Read More

Sandra De Zoysa

Chief Customer Officer

From dial-up to 5G, Sandra De Zoysa has witnessed - and played a part in - first hand the growth and development of the Sri Lankan telecom industry...

Read More

Smita Gupta

Global Head of Platform Ecosystem

Gupta elucidates the value of diversity in modern finance and why leadership styles might need to change in the new normal...

Read More

Oliver Jones

CEO

Chayora’s Chief Executive Officer Oliver Jones runs through the data centre platform’s proposition, growth, and response to COVID-19...

Read More

Carlos Santoskljh

Group CIO

Carlos Santos, Group CIO at JG Summit, is a lifelong educator with a voracious appetite for learning, a keen farmer, and a self-professed LEGO fanatic.

Read More

Bima Tjahja

VP of Growth and Data

Bima Tjahja,VP of Growth and Data at Bukalapak...

Read More

Sandra De Zoysa

Chief Customer Officer

From dial-up to 5G, Sandra De Zoysa has witnessed - and played a part in - first hand the growth and development of the Sri Lankan telecom industry...

Read More

Smita Gupta

Global Head of Platform Ecosystem

Gupta elucidates the value of diversity in modern finance and why leadership styles might need to change in the new normal...

Read More

Oliver Jones

CEO

Chayora’s Chief Executive Officer Oliver Jones runs through the data centre platform’s proposition, growth, and response to COVID-19...

Read More