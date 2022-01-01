Latest Interviews

Featured

Natalya Makarochkina

Senior Vice President, Secure Power Division, International Operations

Read more
Featured

Carlos Santoskljh

Group CIO

Read more

Yorck Reuber

Chief IT Officer

Read more

Andrea Andrews

Executive Director Procurement and Supply Chain Management

Read more

Darren Hawkins

CEO

Read more

Sandip Kumar

Executive Director of Transformation and Digital

Read more

Vanitha Prabhu

Prabhu

Read more
Featured

Bima Tjahja

VP of Growth and Data

Read more
Featured

Sandra De Zoysa

Chief Customer Officer

Read more
Featured

Smita Gupta

Global Head of Platform Ecosystem

Read more