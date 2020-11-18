Article
Human Capital

Morneau Shepell's AvaFinance supports financial health

By Georgia Wilson
November 18, 2020
undefined mins
In response to COVID-19, Morneau Shepell launches AvaFinance to support Australian financial health...

In an announcement made by Morneau Shepell, the company reports the launch of AvaFinance in Australia to support financial health in response to the impact of COVID-19. Those that use AvaFinance can access personalised recommendations to navigate financial challenges faced as a result of the pandemic.

In a recent report conducted by the company, Morneau Shepell identified that 46% of people in Australia reported finances as a concern impacting their mental health. In response, AvaFinance - an expansion of the company’s intelligent, automated HR assistant, Ava - was developed to address financial concerns currently faced by people in Australia as the country’s financial health continues to experience significant strain. 

"The financial situation that many Australians are facing today is one of uncertainty. Already a cause of major concern before the pandemic, worry over finances has increased and risks also affecting Australians' physical and mental health. Australians are resilient and will come out of this situation stronger, if they are provided with the right tools. We are committed to providing the financial guidance and support Australians need to improve their financial health, both during the pandemic and in the years to come,” commented Paula Allen, senior vice president of research, analytics and innovation.

AvaFinance Features

AvaFinance responds to a users’ financial needs, providing guidance on how to manage financial concerns that come to light as a result of COVID-19. Such as the impact on families, small business owners, temporary and permanent job loss, retirement planning, debt, and credit management.

AvaFinance can be accessed by Australians via employers, and provides a customised user experience for immediate, personalised recommendations addressing each persons’ unique concerns. 

To read the latest insight from the Morneau Shepell Mental Health Index, click here!

For more information on business topics in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief APAC.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.

mental healthfinancial healthMorneau ShepellHR
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy