WorkPride 2022

Mon 20 Jun - Fri 24 Jun, 2022
A Global Virtual Pride Conference

This 5-day series of events is free for professionals, graduates, inclusive employers, and anyone who believes in workplace equality. Each year, WorkPride welcomes thousands of virtual attendees from around the globe to network, share best practices, and learn strategies to help create workspaces that are inclusive of all sexual orientations, gender identities, and gender expressions.

Date & Time

Mon 20 Jun - Fri 24 Jun, 2022

09:00 - 16:00 GMT

Location

Online

Price

FREE

