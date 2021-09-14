Technology & AI Live

About event:

The Ultimate Enterprise Technology Event, you simply can’t afford to miss

Learn from respected Technology and AI leaders at this unmissable virtual conference. Take the opportunity to expand your network among influential executives and gather insights to feed back and enhance improvements into your own organisation.

Brought to you by BizClik Media Group, publishers of Technology Magazine & AI Magazine, this event will be broadcast from London to a global audience via our virtual events platform.

 

The events will include:

  • Keynote addresses from respected industry leaders
  • Dynamic live roundtables (inc. Q&A)
  • Fireside discussions
  • Inspirational Speakers & Presentations
  • Extensive networking opportunities

 

From global giants such as ISG to innovative startups, the 3-day show is an essential deep dive into the industry alongside the chance to strategically analyse issues impacting the future of Technology & AI today.

 

Date & Time

September 14, 2021 | 9:00 am - September 16, 2021 | 10:00 pm
Location:

Online event
