The world’s largest companies will come together to showcase their ESG strategies.

Sustainability LIVE 2022 takes place in London’s Tobacco Dock on February 23rd - 24th, 2022.

The two day event will also be broadcast live via a fully interactive virtual platform.

With a focus on creating actionable change and real-world partnerships, the conference agenda includes several stages of talks by global industry leaders, centred around a fully catered networking area.

Attendees can join us in London’s Tobacco Dock or virtually from across the world via our interactive events platform.