Smart Tech Korea 2021

About event:

Welcome to the most integrated and innovative technology show in Korea. We contribute to a SMARTER FUTURE with you!

Smart Tech Korea is the MUST attend technology trade fair in Korea to expand and succeed in Asian Market As one of Asia’s leading IT show, Smart Tech Korea encompasses 4 specialised show Smart Tech Show, Retail Tech show, AI & Big Data show and Visual Tech show.

Join the 10 edition of Smart Tech Korea and benefit from effective target buyers and deep network.

Experience Cutting Edge Technology & Ultimate Innovation!

With the worldwide Korean leaders of the industry and hundreds of innovative startups, Smart Tech Korea brings both Korea and Asia tech scenes together in one central and dynamic location,

Seoul.

Join Smart Tech 10th Anniversary and benefit from our long expertise, deep knowledge and high qualified partner databases to make the best of your participation.

Smart city, Factory, Infra, Robotics, AI, Big Data, 5G, Retail tech, Unmanned, Fintech, Vehicles, Drone, VR/AR, new Omni Channel Media… Smart Tech targets the whole Industry 4.0.

Do not miss your networking opportunity and meet both local and international government agency, related industries associations and individual buyers. Effective Business and Reliable Investment Partners will be at Smart Tech Korea 2021.

KOTRA is the organiser of the 'Business Matching Program' and will arrange a virtual meeting with participating Korean companies during the trade show period. KOTRA will provide the scheduling and interpretation services.

Date & Time

June 23, 2021 | 9:00 am - June 25, 2021 | 5:00 pm
Location:

(Physical Exhibition) Coex, Seoul, South Korea (Virtual Business Meeting) Zoom
