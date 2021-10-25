Event starts in:
About event:
Gartner's IT Symposium | Xpo is The World’s Most Important Gathering of CIOs and IT Executives™.
Last year was a catalyst that brought digital business innovation to the forefront of organizations. CIOs and IT executives were at the core of driving that innovation. 2021 is the time to build on your momentum to enhance customer engagement, generate new revenue and serve customers and citizens.
RegisterRegister
Date & Time
October 25, 2021 | 12:00 am - October 27, 2021 | 12:00 am
Add to Calendar 2021-10-25 00:00:00 2021-10-27 00:00:00 Gartner IT Symposium | Xpo Gartner's IT Symposium | Xpo is The World’s Most Important Gathering of CIOs and IT Executives™. Last year was a catalyst that brought digital business innovation to the forefront of organizations. CIOs and IT executives were at the core of driving that innovation. 2021 is the time to build on your momentum to enhance customer engagement, generate new revenue and serve customers and citizens. Sydney, Australia UTC public
Location:
Sydney, Australia
Exclusive preview
Powered by
Close