About event:
Data Centre World, Singapore, is the leading data centre event for connecting technologists and business leaders with experts, solutions and services to help accelerate data centre plans.
This year, you can expect enhanced conference content, new special features and more opportunities to network with some of the world's leading data centre companies. And it's still free to attend.
Date & Time
October 20, 2021 | 12:00 am - October 21, 2021 | 12:00 am
Location:
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
