Wolf Blass signs agreement with Manchester City Football Club

Australian wine brand Wolf Blass has signed a marketing partnership with Manchester City Football Club, making it the club’s official wine partner for Mexico, Asia, Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The announcement follows the company’s agreement with the National Basketball Association in China and professional baseball organisations in Japan and Korea.

The partnership with Manchester City means that Wolf Blass will engage fans in key markets via a consumer campaign that will include in-store promotions, co-branded merchandising, giveaways, digital and social media activations, as well as consumer events.

Robert Foye, President and Managing Director of Asia, MEA and Latin America, at Treasury Wine Estates, the owner of Wolf Blass wines, said: “Wolf Blass has a long association with competitive sports and a passion in the chase for success. So we are thrilled to be involved with the number one sport globally, and one of the most popular and successful football clubs in the world. Through this partnership with Manchester City FC, Wolf Blass will bring to life our global brand campaign ‘Here’s To The Chase’, which celebrates the bold pursuit of triumph. We look forward to joining Manchester City in their bid to win more trophies, and celebrate their growing success with our iconic Wolf Blass wines.”

Chris Hatcher, Wolf Blass Chief Winemaker, added: “As one of the most awarded wineries in Australian history, Wolf Blass is always striving for the absolute pinnacle of winemaking, just as Manchester City constantly strives to play the most beautiful football in the world.”

