Whale Cloud Technology launches rebrand, announces plans to invest 1bn yuan in tech research

At the West Lake Expo Museum in Hangzhou, China, Whale Cloud Technology unveiled its new brand, logo, and business strategy which will include a 1bn yuan investment in tech research

Whale Cloud is currently focused on digital transformation solutions and services for telecom companies, governments, and myriad businesses in over 80 countries worldwide.

“The center of the digital economy is data, and we believe we will outperform our competitors if we possess powerful data computing capabilities,” said Whale Cloud CEO, Bao Zhongjun.

He continued, “The whale is a symbol of power and wisdom. Naming our company Whale Cloud reflects our mission of exploring unlimited data values.”

The firm, originally ZTE’s largest subsidiary, was founded in 2003 and became a strategic partner of Alibaba Cloud earlier this year, enabling Alibaba to leverage Whale Cloud’s 15 years of experience in ICT domains and telecom data processing.

Whale Cloud’s new slogan, “Data intelligence creates unlimited possibilities”, is emblematic of what the firm believes to be its “unique position in the market”.

“We are the only company with experience in delivering digital services to not only the telco industry, but in government and other industries,” said Whale Cloud VP, Zhou Yong.

“With the Alibaba partnership, we now have the infrastructure to leverage Alibaba Cloud technologies and our telco capabilities to expand our business from ICT to vertical industries.”

The firm is set to invest US$145.3mn (1bn yuan) into research of its core technologies over the next three years, and also plans to open an AI lab, a city brain research institute, and a developmental program for a cloud computing platform.