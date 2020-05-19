[VIDEO] Summer Tourism: Encouraging Road Trips & Local Business In SA

The holiday season is over...or is it? The summer months in Australia—although record-breaking hot—are a lovely time to take a holiday with your family and see part of the land on which you live. It’s a funny thing, living in and around some of the most beautiful spots on the globe, because you take them for granted.

South Australia has upped their tourism game this season to encourage to encourage Aussies from the region to not forget about their own back yard when it comes to a holiday. And what better way to showcase that than a family road trip around the Limestone Coast?

Their latest advert, which is being shown on TV and in cinemas, depicts a fun-loving family exploring their back yard in South Australia. Several local businesses, including Robe Icecream Shop, the Mary MacKillop Centre in Penola and Mayura Station are featured, as well as landmarks like the Big Lobster and the Obelisk at Robe, Coonawarra Railway platform and the Beachport Caravan Park.

"The ad highlights the beauty of the Limestone Coast through the experiences of a young family who are exploring the region," said Leon Bignell, State Tourism Minister and Limestone Coast native. "As the family travels further into the region, we get a sense for how much there is to see and do during a driving holiday through the Limestone Coast.

"The ad brings to mind the road trips that were an integral part of growing up in Australia; we don't do enough of those anymore and we hope this inspires people to make memories on a road trip to the Limestone Coast."

Our Limestone Coast Road Trip is part of the “Best backyard” campaign launched by the SA Tourism Commission, and has featured Eyre Peninsula, Riverland, Murray River Lakes and Coorong, Flinders Ranges, Clare Valley, Fleurieu Peninsula and Yorke Peninsula.

Information sourced from Coastal Leader.