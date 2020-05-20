Article
Digital Strategy

Unilever enters Korean beauty market, investing $2.7bn in Carver Korea skincare

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Unilever has acquired shares in a South Korean beauty business, Carver Korea.

It spent $2.7bn on the acquisition which totals seven times Carver’s 2016 sales.

Carver is a skincare and beauty brand popular in China, which produces face masks, lotions, and whitening creams which are a hugely popular beauty staple in Asia.

See also: 

What Malaysians buy online during Ramadan 

Alibaba invests in Cainiao Smart Logistics 

September edition: Business Review Asia

The company was founded in 1999 and was taken over by Unilever’s fellow shareholders, Goldman Sachs and Bain Capital Private Equity, last year.

Carver is currently the third largest cosmetics company in South Korea, following leaders Amore Pacific and LG Household & Healthcare. Its main brand is AHC.

South Korea has a rapidly expanding beauty industry, a huge part of which it exports to China. However, it is thought that weaker sales to China caused by tensions between the two nations as well as competition for Korean skincare and beauty groups from brands like L’Oreal could moderate growth for the coming year.

This can be tempered by innovation as well as greater stability which investors are hopeful for, and Carver in particular is a popular and established brand in China which may mean it is insulated against this risk.

Unilever has recently made several niche personal care and beauty buys such as Dollar Shave Club and premium brands like Living Proof haircare and Hourglass cosmetics. It hopes to distribute these brands through its vast global network.

Alan Jope, president of Unilever’s personal care division has stated the deal will “significantly strengthen our position in North Asia, the largest skincare market in the world.”

South Korean beauty brands have become more popular across Asia thanks to the increasing popularity of K-Pop culture since the release of 2012 hit “Gangnam Style” by Korean artist PSY.

According to market research, the South Korean beauty market will be worth around $13bn in the coming year, and half of its current value depends on facial skincare, especially whitening products.

Unilever has made several acquisitions of fashionable companies recently to try and battle a slowdown of the revenue coming from its mass-market brands in a changing market.

UnileverCarver KoreaPSYK-Pop
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy