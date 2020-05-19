Trends in Australian Marketing Messages

There’s been a significant rise in the volume of marketing messages sent from Australian companies to Australian consumers, research firm Responsys has found. That includes mobile messages, social message and emails, with email still leading the pack as the central and most used channel.

The study undertaken by Responsys analysed more than one billion emails, mobile and social messages sent by large Australian companies between July 2010 and June 2011, as well as results from a survey of 350 enterprise marketers in Australia. Responsys also found that companies are increasingly using data to understand and segment their customers, ensuring that marketing messages are increasingly targeted and relevant to their audience.

Responsys Asia-Pac Vice President, Simon O’Day said, “As Australian companies face the threat of online sales from overseas, they have woken up to the tactics used by these competitors and sought to implement them here. As a result, capturing and using data to understand the customer has become a priority for most marketing departments. It's no longer enough to send the same message to all your customers and see if any of them actually care or respond, while other companies are creating genuine relationships through a cross-channel approach.”



Responsys’ report found that:

· 77% of large Australian companies are using social networks for lifecycle marketing activities, with 63% “significantly increasing” focus on social, primarily with Facebook and Twitter

· 30% of companies are sending mobile messages to customers, primarily alerts such as reminders and confirmations. There was also a 300% increase in the number of emails opened on mobile devices

· 62% of Australian companies are tailoring their campaigns and messages according to preferences or behaviour of their customers

· 42% of direct marketing campaigns include a social element

