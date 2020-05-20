Article
Digital Strategy

Toyota Motor Corp launches GR range of sports cars

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Japan-based car manufacturer Toyota Motor Corp has unveiled a new brand of sports cars, inspired by its expertise in motor sports.

GR, a name inspired by the Gazoo Racing range, includes seven of Toyota’s existing cars which have been re-modelled as sports editions, such as Vitz compact, Voxy and Noah minivans.

The range will be available in Toyota’s retail outlets on Thursday. It is set to be available only in Japan but will be rolled out in other territories soon.

 

See also: 

China announces plans to end sale of diesel and petrol cars

Toyota and Mazda enter new partnership

Latest edition of Business Review Asia 

 

Toyota are also expected to add further to the range with a reborn ‘Supra’ which is expected to be top of the selection.

The move goes against popular trends to develop electric vehicles, a strong global focus at the moment.

The company’s president Akio Toyoda appeared at the launch and stated he has high hopes for the GR brand as a ‘norm breaker’ to rebuff critic’s labels that the company’s cars are ‘bland and boring.’

Indeed, Gazoo Racing president Shigeki Tomoyama pointed out that younger customers are “often said to have lost their passion for driving their own cars.”

Toyoda explained his hopes the range will make an impression: “the word ‘move’ does not just mean to make a movement… it also means to impress others, which is what we want to pursue.”

Toyota’s sales saw a 7% increase in the April-June quarter from last year and a rise in net profit of 11% was announced in August.

A further rise of 3.3% is predicted by 31st March 2018.

Toyota Motor CorpAiko ToyodaGazoo RacingAhigeki Tomoyama
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy