The Small SEO Tasks You Love to Forget

Written by Amanda DiSilvestro, HigherVisibility SEO

It is only natural to focus on all of the major tasks when it comes to SEO. After all, SEO is very complex and time consuming, and so it’s important to not sweat the small stuff. However, after a few months of serious SEO time, it’s a good idea to look back at some of those small things and make sure they get done.

While SEO might be driven by many large factors—link building, guest posting, analytics, etc.—it’s the small stuff that will make the biggest impact:

Don’t forget about citations.

Citations are simply mentions of your company and contact information somewhere on the web without a link. While backlinks are more influential when it comes to Google rankings, citations are also a part of the algorithm. A company should occasionally go through different online directories and local channels to earn citations.

Adding sites into your “contributor to” section.

Authorship is only going to be more important in 2013 when it comes to Google rankings. Part of getting started, however, is more than just inserting the Author tag in your author bio. Half of the battle is including the website in the “contributor to” section of your Google+ profile. Many people leave this until last minute, but the faster you get it done the better.

Identify what customers want this time of the year.

You always want to stop and think about what is really in demand at the current time. By taking the time to not only follow trends in the news, but actually follow trends that you see in your data, you’ll be able to create much more relevant content.

About the Writer

Amanda DiSilvestro is a graduate of Illinois State University. Although she graduated with an English Education degree, she found herself working as a full-time blogger in the SEO/social media department at HigherVisibility SEO, a leading franchise SEO company.