Article
Digital Strategy

How is Alibaba supporting aggressive its globalisation?

By Harry Allan
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Chinese eCommerce legend Alibaba has announced that it is planning to expand into Australia by the end of 2016.

By opening an office in Melbourne, Australia the company will be able to introduce its online marketplace and payment business to the continent. This comes as part of Alibaba’s globalisation drive which will not only see foreign goods come into Australia, but also will enable businesses there to export abroad.

In a statement to the Australian press made back in April, the company said: “We see a lot of potential in the Australian market as Alibaba continues its globalisation efforts. We aim to have dedicated country operations to work closely with Australian merchants and partners, and it is our plan to establish an office in Australia in late 2016 to better help local brands and merchants to access […] the Chinese consumer market.”

Alibaba’s Australian expansion will also allow it to introduce its ePayment tool, Alipay, to Australia. Alibaba founder Jack Ma has publicly stated his desire for Alibaba to become the world’s “fifth-richest country” by 2020, after the economies of America, China, the EU and Japan. 

Business Review Australia & Asia's July issue is now live.

Follow @BizReviewAU and @MrNLon on Twitter. 

Business Review Australia is also on Facebook. 

SOURCE: [PYMNTS

<a href="http://www.shutterstock.com/gallery-3878147p1.html?cr=00&pl=edit-00">Chonlachai</a> / <a href="http://www.shutterstock.com/editorial?cr=00&pl=edit-00">Shutterstock.com</a> 

Alibaba eCommerce Australia Alibaba Alipay Australia Alibaba Melbourne
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy