Here's how DHL eCommerce is expanding in China

DHL eCommerce has recently inaugurated a new Distribution Centre in Shenzhen, China as part of its effort to expand its presence in the world's most populous country by over 50 percent.

The centre will provide support to local manufacturing and online retail companies. It can handle as many as 18 million shipments on a yearly basis and will allow shipment and clearance of e-commerce exports across the globe. It will also consolidate international outbound shipments in Southern China and will provide customer service support for locally-based online merchants.

"We see significant potential in China's e-commerce sector, particularly between China and the US, where we've seen triple digit growth since 2015," said Charles Brewer, CEO of DHL eCommerce in a press statement.

"With China accounting for more than 40 percent of global retail e-commerce sales in 2015, our investments in China demonstrate our focus on developing efficient and reliable logistics services, to bring high quality e-commerce services to Chinese retailers and meet changing consumer expectations."

DHL eCommerce is also developing plans to expand existing distribution centres in Shanghai and Hong Kong - the centres will be able to handle 48 million and 71 million shipments a year, respectively.

"Since its launch last July, the DHL eCommerce Shanghai Distribution Centre has seen a 700 percent increase in the volume of e-commerce goods being shipped out of China. With our plans to expand our existing capabilities in Shanghai and Hong Kong, we are confident that this will provide our customers with the fullest support they need, in order to reach their global customer base," said Malcolm Monteiro, CEO of DHL eCommerce in Asia Pacific.

