The Growth And Benefits Of Mobile Messaging Services For Business: Part Two

The Rise Of Enterprise Mobile Messaging

Mobile messaging provides an affordable, practical solution to growing demand for instant connectivity amongst employees, customers and partners, and as such, has seen a dramatic rise amongst business users across the globe. According to a 2014 Forrester report, 70 percent of enterprises see providing more mobile support to employees over the next year as a high or critical priority. Flurry Analytics reports mobile messaging to have the most dramatic impact in all mobile technology, estimating messaging apps will reach 1.5 billion users next year—a 203 percent year-over-year growth. No longer tied to landlines, computers or email servers, people can freely conduct business and receive messages on the spot, mitigating concerns about missing vital information.

In the enterprise space, mobile messaging can be used across a variety of applications, including getting messages out faster and yielding a higher contact touch point rate. Messaging is also overpowering email at an incredibly rapid pace. With a 98-percent open rate as compared to 12 percent for email, text messaging has become the preferred method of communications amongst employees—especially for time-sensitive messages. Designed to enable seamless and instant contact with business stakeholders, mobile messaging has provided a strong, widely used platform offered at competitive costs. In 2013, texting platforms drove worldwide communications, generating over 7.5 trillion messages per year. This number continues to rise as mobile subscriptions increase worldwide. According to Portio Research, there are approximately 6.65 billion active mobile subscriptions today, poised to exceed the world population of 7.22 billion by the end of 2014.

Mobile Messaging Enablement For The Enterprise

To help enterprises navigate the landscape and reap the benefits of mobile messaging, companies like Bulletin have teamed with Parallels to offer cutting-edge solutions such as Bulletin Messenger. Messenger works with both SMS and applications, enabling enterprise and business customers to send text messages from the web, email or any mobile device; maintain online address books; schedule bulk messages to contacts or groups; have full control over reporting and administration tasks; and view complete conversations with threaded messaging using Bulletin’s or their own email client.

Featuring built-in support for APS, Parallels Automation allows for the integration of the Bulletin Messenger suite into service providers’ cloud delivery systems, enabling the rapid deployment of third-party software. Recognizing the potential of mobile messaging services, many service providers, enterprise customers and their end-users including Asia-Pacific companies iiNet, OzHosting.com, and ReadySpace, have already benefitted from simple yet effective SMS and OTT messaging offered by Bulletin and Parallels.

Mobile messaging is a rapidly growing technology within the service provider and enterprise markets. It provides businesses with a simpler, more effective and highly cost-effective method of increasing customer and employee engagement as well as monetizing on a new source of revenue. Mobile messaging also breaks down the barriers of market globalization, mobile workforces and busy, on-the-go professionals, generating a superior customer touch point and enabling businesses to ensure their critical messages are read and remain top-of-mind.