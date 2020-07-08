Fulcrum Digital: a partner for digital transformation

Specialising in the technology enabling the digital era, Fulcrum Digital is a consultancy company focusing on finance, banking, insurance and more.

Currently collaborating with Mastercard as it seeks to digitally disrupt the industry and tackle COVID-19 disruption, Fulcrum Digital prides itself on an innate understanding of agility’s place in driving evolution and increasing value.

As such, it is an organisation finely-tuned to innovation, which, in turn, keeps it focused on the latest technologies, their application in the market and how they will shape important sectoral changes.

Valuing collaboration, growth, quality, transparency and innovation as its most important core tenets, Fulcrum is on a dedicated mission to become a leading authority on the subject of digital transformation.

Keeping pace with change

Offering a range of different solutions based on the specific industries that it serves, Fulcrum’s finance specific solutions include banking, payments and retail payments. As well as a strong tech focus, the company also enthuses the importance of the customer experience, which it should be indivisible from.

“FFS Consultants are constantly helping clients identify new ways to stay ahead of the most complex issues of the day – across areas of analytics, business model transformation, customer transformation, risk, compliance, technology transformation and others,” said the company on its website.

Fulcrum considers that the quality of its customer experience derives from a trifecta of:

Superior processes and technologies

Over 1,000 years of combined team expertise

Deeply-rooted customer relationships

At the heart of its operations is the FulcrumOne platform , an easily arrangeable suite of services which can be uniquely configured for a customer’s specific needs.

Leveraging microservices, serverless computing and cloud, the platform features plug-and-play functionality for ease of use.

“It has the agility to adapt to upgrading technologies and applications and roll out new versions of applications to end customers. It has tremendously faster go-to-market with cloud-based applications. It eliminates version-lock by ensuring customisations automatically migrate when upgrading to a new release.”

Easing the journey

Fulcrum offers comprehensive consulting services on a range of important topics to ensure that tech, customer or compliance-related issues can be addressed.

These include but are not limited to:

GDPR

Open banking

Fraud prevention

Real-time payments

Additionally, keen to share the secrets of its own success - from “a tiny garage to a multi-million dollar company - the company shares timely insight pieces , case studies, webinars and more.