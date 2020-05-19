Article
Digital Strategy

Domino's hands out 20,000 free pizzas via Facebook after troublesome first attempt

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Pizza giant Domino's has been delivering 20,000 free pizzas across Australia as it looks to generate publicity for a new range of premium combinations.

The giveaway is being managed through Facebook, where consumers download vouchers to claim their free pizza.

Only last month did Domino's launch a similar giveaway, offering 10,001 free pizzas.  

RELATED STORIES:

However, that particular promotion hit a sour note when the Facebook competition platform Woobox crashed due to the volumes of people wanting to claim.

Domino's was forced to apologise on Facebook after suffering a frenzied social media outburst from disgruntled participants who missed out.

Nick Knight, Domino’s ANZ CEO, said the company is ready to handle the situation this time around, and told Mumbrella: “We know that pizza lovers across Australia are very passionate and any time we do giveaways of this nature it results in an overwhelming response.

“September is a huge month for us with some big events on the calendar including two footy grand finals, long weekends, school holidays and the launch of the next phase of our Quality Fresh range including two premium pizzas and new sides.”

Australian second hand economyAustralian second hand economy
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy