Domino's hands out 20,000 free pizzas via Facebook after troublesome first attempt

Pizza giant Domino's has been delivering 20,000 free pizzas across Australia as it looks to generate publicity for a new range of premium combinations.

The giveaway is being managed through Facebook, where consumers download vouchers to claim their free pizza.

Only last month did Domino's launch a similar giveaway, offering 10,001 free pizzas.

However, that particular promotion hit a sour note when the Facebook competition platform Woobox crashed due to the volumes of people wanting to claim.

Domino's was forced to apologise on Facebook after suffering a frenzied social media outburst from disgruntled participants who missed out.

Nick Knight, Domino’s ANZ CEO, said the company is ready to handle the situation this time around, and told Mumbrella: “We know that pizza lovers across Australia are very passionate and any time we do giveaways of this nature it results in an overwhelming response.

“September is a huge month for us with some big events on the calendar including two footy grand finals, long weekends, school holidays and the launch of the next phase of our Quality Fresh range including two premium pizzas and new sides.”