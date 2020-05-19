Article
Digital Strategy

Digitisation to help add 30,000 new Australian marketing jobs by 2022

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
Advancing technology and deepening integration of marketing roles into other parts of businesses will see 30,000 new jobs added in Australia by 2022.

According to ‘The future of work Occupational and education trends in marketing in Australia’ report, compiled by Deloitte for RMIT University, this 11% rise represents a shift in thinking in organisations.

“Marketing is increasingly seen as part of the broader business calculus rather than a standalone area, with greater integration between marketing and other parts of a business such as product design and data analytics,” the report said.

By 2021-22, the size of Australia’s marketing workforce will be around 299,000, up from the current level of roughly 269,000. This represents an average annual growth rate of 2.2%, some 50% higher than the 1.5% rate forecast for Australia’s workforce as a whole.

Average salaries in the sector are expected to rise also. The average annual income of marketing workers with a postgraduate qualification in management and commerce was $129,004 in 2016-17, forecast to rise to $150,431 in 2021-22.

Speaking to cmo.com.au, RMIT Program Director of Post-Graduate Marketing Programs, Dr Foula Kopanidis, said: “Although technical digital skills are becoming increasingly important, the core mix of technical and creative skills underpinning marketing roles is still critical for success in the job market.

“This creative aspect of marketing, in particular, is seen as a factor which is required to ensure that a product or brand is successful in the market, and the human element associated with this creative flair can be difficult to be substituted with technology.”

