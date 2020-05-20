The December issue of Business Chief ANZ is now live!

Article
Digital Strategy

By William Smith
May 20, 2020
Welcome to the December issue of Business Chief ANZ. 

This month’s Business Chief ANZ cover features the Department of Education and Training Victoria. The department’s CIO, Elizabeth Wilson, guides us through the benefits technology can have on the accessibility and quality of education. “Students will be using technology no matter what career they pursue in the future,” says Wilson. “It’s incumbent on the education system to incorporate the use of technology into the everyday classroom.” 

Technology has a part to play across the education spectrum, from exams to more ordinary forms of learning. “Students learn in different ways and the use of technology in formative assessment provides the ability for teachers to understand this and to respond,” she says. “In the classroom, the use of technology not only provides engaging, immersive experiences for students, it enables access to education more equitable than it has ever been.” 

In this month’s City Focus we seek to understand Darwin, capital of the remote Northern Territory. Having begun as a distant frontier outpost, the city now boasts a multicultural, vibrant economy. 

Our Top 10 sees Business Chief counting down the wealthiest women in the APAC region, looking at how they came about their fortunes. 

Enjoy the issue!

