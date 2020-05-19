DATES FOR YOUR DIARY: Marketing Conferences 2013

Attending a marketing conference is an excellent way to keep yourself updated with the latest marketing trends and strategies. It also provides a great opportunity for you to meet and establish contact with marketing professionals and business owners.

Here are some of the marketing conferences in Australia that you should make a point to attend.

ADMA Global Forum

The 2013 ADMA Global Forumwill run Aug 7-9 in Sydney. It is the largest data-driven event on marketing and advertising in the Asia-Pacific region, and it enables you to get fresh inspiration and meet with some of the most prominent and competent professionals in the industry. It will feature an outstanding lineup of speakers, introduction of the latest technologies and interesting case studies from around the world to give you a more in-depth understanding of data-driven marketing.

Government Marketing and Communications Conference

The Government Marketing and Communications Conferenceis an annual event held by the Australian Marketing Institute, and its 2013 edition will take place in Melbourne Aug. 28-30. It will be attended by more than 300 marketing and communications experts from federal, state and local government agencies. The sessions in this conference are specifically designed to provide information, ideas and inspiration for senior government marketing and communications professionals.

Advertising, Marketing and Media Summit

The 2013 Advertising, Marketing and Media Summitis a one-day event that revolves around the theme "The New Reality", and it will be held in Melbourne on the 14th of October. Some of the topics that will be discussed in this summit include global media, integrated marketing secrets, brand development with Google, the importance of content, using Pinterest and Instagram for branding, consumer trends and behaviors, and award-winning case studies. There will also be a panel session on how to adapt to the new reality and adopt the latest business models.

Australian Marketing Institute Annual Conference

The Australian Marketing Institute Annual Conference is one of the most anticipated marketing conferences in Australia. This year, it will take place Oct. 15-16 in Canberra, and it will focus on helping marketing professionals overcome the challenges they face in their work. It will showcase the latest ideas on many aspects of marketing, including marketing value proposition and marketing accountability and effectiveness. Attendees can learn how to achieve marketing success by implementing new strategies and communication tools.

Cross Media Live Sydney

Cross Media Live Sydneyis a two-day event that commences on the 3rd of December, and it seeks to educate marketers about multi-channel marketing. Companies that have achieved success in multi-channel marketing will be offering advice on how to execute an integrated campaign on different kinds of media platforms. The event will also provide instructions for obtaining a higher return on investment through integrated marketing.

All marketing professionals can benefit greatly from marketing conferences.

So, try to take some time off your busy schedule to attend the above mentioned events.

