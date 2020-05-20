Coca Cola opens $100 million Cambodia plant

Coca-Cola has opened a brand new $100 million production facility in Cambodia’s capital city, Phnom Penh. The move comes as part of a strategy to expand its production capacity in the country.

The plant, situated on a 12-hectare land in a special economic zone on the outskirts of the city, will employ 817 people and it will be powered by solar power,

Prime Minister Hun Sen attended the inauguration ceremony, which cements a commitment to the country that began four years ago, according to Irial Finan, executive vice president of Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola’s operations in Cambodia stretch back to 1993. The plant is situated inside the Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone (PPSEZ), a Cambodian-Japanese joint venture which houses the country’s largest industrial estate.

Hun Sen highlighted that Cambodia would need to train more people, build necessary infrastructure and supply electricity at a competitive rate to respond to rising interest in the country's industrial and light manufacturing sectors.

"This shows that we don't discriminate against any foreign investments," Hun Sen added.

SOURCE [BI]