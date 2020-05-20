Article
Digital Strategy

Alibaba leads $196.7mn funding round in Indian online grocer BigBasket

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Alibaba has invested $146mn in Indian online grocer BigBasket, as part of its series E funding round.

The round totalled $196.7mn in funding, with other investors including Sands Capital Pvt Growth Ltd, International Finance Corp and Abrajj Basket I Pvt Ltd.

The leading investment was made by Aliabba.com Singapore Ecommerce Pvt Ltd.

This marks Alibaba’s latest investment in the grocery market, following announcements last week it was in talks with Kroger and its partnership with Auchan late last year. It also hopes to strengthen its position in India’s growing ecommerce market.

See also:

Singapore’s online grocery market to triple by 2020  

Walmart signs online grocery deal for Japan with Rakuten

Business Chief, Asia edition – February issue out now!

Its main competitors in India will be Amazon’s India business and Grofers, which is backed by Softbank.

BigBasket, one of India’s top online grocery companies, was founded in 2011, and is headquartered in Bengaluru. Its company website describes the business as “the first comprehensive online grocery store” across 25 regions. It carries 18,000 products and 1000 brands, and also offers a cash on delivery payment option, which is still popular in India where the growing e-payment market has yet to take over.

EcommerceAlibabaAmazongrocery
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy