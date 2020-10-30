Alibaba and BMW sign strategic digital transformation MoU

In an announcement made by Alibaba and BMW the two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote digital transformation across the BMW business.

The two companies aim to leverage their resources, and conduct comprehensive cooperation in branding, marketing, channels, end-to-end operations, services, and information technology, to implement the strategy into BMW’s full business process, and enable dealers to provide end-to-end, online-to-offline digital experiences.

“Cross industry collaboration and open innovation exchange are indispensable in accelerating the ongoing digital transformation of our company. As one of China’s leading tech enterprises, Alibaba has unique competencies in terms of digital technologies, large scale customer platforms and channels as well as targeted consumers operations. We are delighted to join hands to create holistic online-to-offline digital brand experiences for our Chinese consumers, and at the same time increase our portfolio of digital products and services,” commented Jochen Goller, President and CEO of BMW Group Region China.

The launch of the two companies end-to-end, online-to-offline digital experience platform is expected - in the future - to direct traffic to BMW dealers creating more business opportunities. Additionally, as part of the partnership, BMW and MINI will launch brands’ membership services and marketing campaigns on Alibaba’s online platforms, with ambitions to enhance customer loyalty, increase activity, and drive business.

Efforts made by the two companies are working to accelerate the digital transformation of dealership networks in China, to provide customers with premium, convenient and personalised services and experiences.

Both BMW and Alibaba have set future ambitions to build BMW’s end-to-end operating system to provide customers with full-link services with integrated car-viewing, car purchasing and car maintenance to reimagine customer-centric, cross-business and multi-scenario service experiences.

“As one of the most innovative international premium automakers, BMW is an industry leader with outstanding products and services. Now BMW is once again at the forefront of digital transformation, becoming the first auto manufacturer to leverage Alibaba Business Operating System (ABOS). This system will help accelerate the digital operations across BMW’s business segments, aiming to provide end-to-end customer-centric services throughout the product lifecycle and high-quality growth by expanding, connecting and serving customers in a more efficient way,” added Jet Jing, Vice President of Alibaba Group and Secretary General of Enterprise Service for Alibaba Digital Economy.

Image source: Alibaba