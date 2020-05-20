Article
Digital Strategy

Alibaba aims for global 11.11 as firm continues internationa

By Bizclik Editor
May 20, 2020
undefined mins
Alibaba is preparing for a global iteration of its prolific 11.11 shopping festival countdown in 2019, opening the door to even greater record-breaking...

Alibaba is preparing for a global iteration of its prolific 11.11 shopping festival countdown in 2019, opening the door to even greater record-breaking feats for China’s most successful day in retail. 

The annual 11.11 Countdown Gala Celebration, consisting of live performances, interactive audience activities, and various forms of brand engagement, was broadcast to Southeast Asia last year, but 2019 will see the first official broadcast outside Asia. 

In a post to Alizila, Alibaba’s news site, the firm said that the 11.11 Gala Celebration will be broadcast on around 10 cable networks in China, North America, Southeast Asia and Africa to give the event its first global audience. 

SEE ALSO:  

  •  

Alibaba highlights record-breaking 6.18 shopping festival  

  •  

English language Tmall site launches for cross-border retail  

  •  

Alibaba A.I. Labs to drive intelligent in-car tech with Honda, Audi and Renault  

  •  

Read the latest issue of Business Chief, Asia edition, here  

Alizila highlighted the scope of the “red-carpet event”, noting celebrities around the world including Nicole Kidman, Kobe Bryant, David Beckham, and Mariah Carey as previous attendees. 

“The gala is extremely valuable, capable of bringing in conversion and brand impressions that far exceed any period in the campaign,” said Liu Bo, General Manager of Alibaba’s marketing-platform business, according to Alizila. “All of the energy, attention and emotions of consumers are concentrated within those few hours leading up to midnight.” 

Robert Lin, Vice President of Chinese video platform Youku and Producer of the 11.11 Countdown Gala Celebration, added: “This year, we want to bring [the audience] a lasting experience, to create a ‘classic’ show that would stay in the memories of this generation.” 

AlibabaSingles Day11.11Ecommerce
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy