What led to RPM's global strategic partnership with Schneider Electric?

In an effort to pursue opportunities for their market-leading software and service solutions, mining tech company Runge Pincock Minarco (RPM) has signed a global strategic partnership agreement with Schneider Electric.

As part of the deal, RPM will work alongside Schneider to leverage existing customer and partner networks within the mining and resources industry around the world.

In addition to providing software solutions used in mine planning, execution, designing and scheduling, RPM also contributes advisory and tailored solutions for mining companies and investors. Earlier this year, RPM announced the release of its new enterprise financial modeling product with a revolutionary new user interface (UI) called XERAS Enterprise.

Meanwhile, Schneider Electric implements integrated software solutions for managing mining operations. This week, Schneider was awarded a position on The Climate “A” List by CDP for the fifth year in a row for its actions and strategies in response to climate change.

According to RPM CEO and Managing Director Richard Mathews, a top priority for RPM’s enterprise software strategy is establishing the strategic alliances with other truly global suppliers.

“Both RPM and Schneider operate at the top end of the mining products and services market, and our respective offerings are extremely complementary,” said Mathews. “This is all about delivering tightly integrated and innovative solutions to the mining and resources industry.

“We are really excited about leveraging our joint expertise to extend the reach and integrated offering of our industry leading enterprise mine planning, execution, scheduling, simulation and financial modeling solutions and services.”

