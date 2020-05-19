Veolia to develop Gillman industrial land after agreeing deal with SA government

South Australia’s government has finally managed to make progress on selling industrial land near Adelaide after numerous attempts had faltered.

Global resource management company Veolia Group has been chosen as the successful tenderer to develop the Gillman industrial precinct.

Veolia’s proposal will see it initially purchase 20 hectares of land at Gillman, with future options to purchase a further 182 hectares over a five-year period.

REALTED STORIES:

The sale price equates to $5mn for the 20 hectares, with Veolia’s offer of $7mn contingent on Renewal SA funding $2mn of infrastructure works.

The Veolia proposal will see the development of an environmentally efficient logistics and employment precinct at Gillman including its new South Australian head office, a nation leading energy from waste facility and Adelaide’s largest solar farm.

Veolia Australia and New Zealand Executive General Manager (Western Central Australia and New Zealand), Laurie Kozlovic, said: “We are looking to consolidate and modernise our operations into one efficient and centrally located headquarters, close to transport hubs and near our waste recovery facility at Wingfield, run with our subsidiary, Integrated Waste Services.

“Veolia has built more than 70 waste-to-energy plants around the world and the combustion process we will use for our plant at Gillman is efficient and clean, providing a reliable source of renewable energy.

“Our ability to fill the land at Gillman through our own resources means we have a cost-effective resolution to one of the land’s biggest development challenges.”