Article
Corporate Finance

Veolia to develop Gillman industrial land after agreeing deal with SA government

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

South Australia’s government has finally managed to make progress on selling industrial land near Adelaide after numerous attempts had faltered.

Global resource management company Veolia Group has been chosen as the successful tenderer to develop the Gillman industrial precinct.

Veolia’s proposal will see it initially purchase 20 hectares of land at Gillman, with future options to purchase a further 182 hectares over a five-year period.

REALTED STORIES:

The sale price equates to $5mn for the 20 hectares, with Veolia’s offer of $7mn contingent on Renewal SA funding $2mn of infrastructure works.

The Veolia proposal will see the development of an environmentally efficient logistics and employment precinct at Gillman including its new South Australian head office, a nation leading energy from waste facility and Adelaide’s largest solar farm.

Veolia Australia and New Zealand Executive General Manager (Western Central Australia and New Zealand), Laurie Kozlovic, said: “We are looking to consolidate and modernise our operations into one efficient and centrally located headquarters, close to transport hubs and near our waste recovery facility at Wingfield, run with our subsidiary, Integrated Waste Services.

“Veolia has built more than 70 waste-to-energy plants around the world and the combustion process we will use for our plant at Gillman is efficient and clean, providing a reliable source of renewable energy.

“Our ability to fill the land at Gillman through our own resources means we have a cost-effective resolution to one of the land’s biggest development challenges.”

Adelaide infrastructureSouth Australian energy marketVeolia Australia
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy