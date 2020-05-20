Article
Corporate Finance

The 10 most expensive cricketers in IPL history

May 20, 2020
The Indian Premier League is big business. From prize payouts for the winning teams to mega sponsorship deals, millions of dollars is spent by businesses and club franchises each year.

Broadcasters also play a massive role in financing the game. Sony currently holds the most significant broadcasting deal, further helping to finance the clubs when it comes to buying their squads. On top this, ticket sales, merchandising and player swaps are further revenue streams that boost spending budgets.

Players are sold in auctions, as opposed to a transfer system in football, with more money being spent each year as the IPL’s global profile grows.

Since its inception in 2008, several multi-million dollar deals have been struck at the player auctions. Here are the 10 most expensive transactions seen so far:

  1. Yuvraj Singh – bought by Delhi Daredevils in 2015 for $2.67 million.
  2. Gautam Ghambir – bought Kolkata Knight Riders in 2011 in for $2.4 million
  3. Yuvraj Singh – the Indian all-rounder appears twice on this list, as he was bought for the 2014 season by Royal Challengers Bangalore for $2.33 million
  4. Yusaf Pathan – bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2011 for $2.1 million
  5. Robin Uthappa – bought by the Pune Warriors in 2011 for $2.1 million
  6. Dinesh Karthik – bought by Dehli Daredevils in 2014 for $2.08 million
  7. Shane Watson – bought for $2.04 million in 2016 by Royal Challengers Bangalore
  8. Rohit Sharma – bought by Mumbai Indians in 2011 for $2 million
  9. Ravindra Jadeja – bought by Chennai SuperKings in 2012 for £2 million
  10. Irfan Pathan – bought by Dehli Daredevils in 2011 for $1.9 million
     

Business Review Australia & Asia's October issue is now live

