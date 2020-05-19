Article
Corporate Finance

Sydney’s housing market cools as prices drop in Q3

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Sydney’s average house price fell by 1.9% in the third quarter of this year, signalling what could be the end to a real estate boom that has lasted several years.

According to Domain’s State of the Market report, Canberra’s housing market is growing faster than Sydney and Melbourne, with house prices rising by 4.3% over Q3 to an average of $723,980.

Sydney’s Inner City and Eastern Suburbs saw prices drop by as much as 6%, although the average price for a home in the city as a whole still sits at around $1.16mn.

RELATED STORIES:

 

Analysts have reacted in a mixture of ways to the new figures. Some cite August as a typically slow month for homebuying, and predict a recovery once the weather warms up again.

Others, for example AMP Capital’s Shane Oliver, say that prices could plummet by as much as 10%. Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, he said the market had cooled but would not crash.

Another observation is that Sydney’s housing market boom had been at least partially reliant on investment from Chinese buyers, who account for one in four purchases across New South Wales.

Australian real estate industrySydney housing market
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy