Singtel partners with Visa to develop its payment app

Telecommunications company Singtel has recently partnered with Visa to enable its customers to undertake mobile payments through its Dash Visa Virtual platform. Launched three years ago users are now able to pay for goods and services through this method.

Currently only available through android, as Apple and Singtel have yet to reach an agreement, Dash is now able to be used at 50,000 Visa PayWave areas, and can be used at a number of eateries, banks and e-commerce stores, such as HungryGoWhere.

Yuen Kuan Moon, Chief Executive Officer, Consumer Singapore, Singtel commented: "We are always seeking new ways to enhance Dash’s functionality and convenience to stay relevant to our customers’ changing lifestyle habits.”

“Singaporeans are becoming more digitally engaged and smartphones have become an integral part of their lives. Based on research that we have conducted, two out of three Singaporeans have made a payment using their smartphones, and it is even more popular amongst millennials,” according to Ooi Huey Tyng, Visa Country Manager for Singapore & Brunei.

Apple is sure to reach an agreement to suit both parties, as it is striving to increase its presence within Asia markets, with a promotional campaign in China underway this week.

Dash users will immediately receive a Dash Visa Virtual Account, and with over 60,000 customers, the move highlights Singtel’s continued efforts to cater towards a growing digital market, with services available anytime, anywhere. It also signals a shift towards an increased ‘cashless’ society, a trend which is being seen globally.

Singtel are also working to improve and strengthen its cyber security operations by investing in new talent. The launch of its Cyber Security Experience, enables users to interact through a cyber education portal, providing increased interaction and engages students with mid-career professionals, who aspire to be cyber security professionals, according to a recent press release.

“Mr Bill Chang, Chief Executive Officer, Group Enterprise at Singtel explained: “This self-guided platform is designed to introduce them to various cyber security roles and kindle their interest in a career in this fast-growing field.”

