Article
Corporate Finance

Royal Dutch Shell is selling its Australian aviation businesses

By Harry Allan
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Royal Dutch Shell is selling its Australian aviation fuels business to Viva Energy Australia for around A$342.7 million.

In a recent statement, Shell said the deal is expected to be completed by the middle of next year and it Shell Aviation Australia employees will keep their jobs at the new company after the business changes hands.  

Viva Energy was formed in 2014 with the acquisition of Shell’s Geelong refinery in Australia and its 870-site retail business, along with its bulk-fuels and chemicals businesses, in a deal that was worth about $US2.6 billion.

Viva Energy Chief Executive Scott Wyatt said the company has been the exclusive supplier Shell’s jet fuel in Australia for the past two years, and the acquisition of the business would allow the company to expand into airports and provide direct supplies to customers.

Viva Energy currently sells Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Australia under license and will continue to do so after the deal.

Business Review Australia's December issue is now live. 

Follow @BizReviewAU and @MrNLon on Twitter. 

Business Review Australia is also on Facebook.

SOURCE: [The Australian]

 

Royal Dutch ShellViva EnergyAviation fuels Australia Viva Energy Chief Executive Scott Wyatt
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy